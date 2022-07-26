Editor's note: This story has been updated.

A medical helicopter responding to a fatal vehicle crash in St. Clair Township early Tuesday crashed into power lines and went down, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the vehicle crash at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road just after 4 a.m.

A Chevrolet Silverado pickup was going eastbound on Eaton Road, where it went into the intersection and into the path of GMC Sierra pickup traveling northbound on U.S. 127.

A 69-year-old woman sitting in the backseat of the Chevrolet was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that truck was extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

When a CareFlight helicopter responded, it crashed into power lines and experienced a hard landing, according to a statement from Premier Health. The CareFlight helicopter was operated by Air Methods Corps.

The patient was not on board. Two of the three crew members on the CareFlight helicopter have been treated for their injuries and released. A third is being evaluated.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation of the incident at Air Methods' request.

"The safety of patients and crew is of the utmost importance to us. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident," Premier Health said in a statement.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Helicopter hits power lines while responding to fatal Butler County crash