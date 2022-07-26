ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$50,000 reward offered in 2011 Norwalk double murder case

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

It's been nearly 11 years since two people were shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in Norwalk, and police are renewing the call for the public's help.

Iroquois Alston, 27, and 22-year-old Rickita Smalls were shot and killed on Aug. 6, 2011. Police say Alston and Smalls were shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Avenue B.

"We know that this was not something that was random. We know that there's information that people have out there," said Mayor Harry Rilling.

Police say the person responsible for their death have still not been caught.

"I forgive you -- but I hope that you took the time to get on your knees and pray to God to forgive you, as well," said Smalls’ grandmother.

Alston’s mom, April Barron, has waged a relentless campaign to keep the case front and center in the minds of both police and the public.

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

Police say while there's no updates on the case, they're hoping that with the increased reach of technology they'll be able to obtain new information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

News 12

