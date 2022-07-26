Lord Trimble: Former Northern Ireland first minister and Good Friday Agreement architect dies

Former Northern Ireland first minister David Trimble has died aged 77.

The Ulster Unionist Party - which he led between 1995 and 2005 - announced the news on Monday evening (25 July), sharing a statement on behalf of the family.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness,” the message read.

Lord Trimble, who was one of the principal architects of the Belfast Agreement ending decades of conflict in Northern Ireland, was 77.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.