Knoxville man charged with felony murder of unborn child

(Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man faces felony charges including felony murder and vehicular homicide after a woman was hospitalized and her unborn child was pronounced dead.

On June 16, Knoxville Police Department responded to the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue where a pregnant woman was found laying in the road with life-threatening injuries.

After further investigations, police said that 26-year-old Payton McCarty was involved in a domestic dispute where he struck or dragged the victim with his car and fled the scene.

The woman remains hospitalized and continues to receive extensive treatment for her injuries.

The unborn child was considered viable absent of exigent circumstances by medical professionals, according to a police statement.

McCarty faces charges of felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, and attempted kidnapping.