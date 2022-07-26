Relive the past: Flywheelers Tractor and Craft show begins Thursday in Boyne Falls

BOYNE FALLS — A festival celebrating the past and rural Northern Michigan is set to return this Thursday to Boyne Falls.

The 35th Northern Michigan Antique-Flywheelers Annual Tractor, Engine and Craft Show returns with four days filled with a variety of family-friendly activities. Some of this year's offerings parallel that of years past with antique tractors, live music, parades, a flea market, arts and crafts, blacksmiths, museums and more.

"My father was one of the founders and helped start this back in 1988 with about 12 other people," said the show's merchandise manager and charter life member Deb Matthew.

"My dad did pass away in February and this is the first show we have without him but I am so honored we get to continue his legacy with such an amazing number and group of volunteers and members that put this on each year," she said.

Matthew said her father, Larry Matthew, had a dream of beginning an engine show in Walloon Lake. Now, more than three decades later, it has grown into the four-day festival people know it as.

This year, the event will kick off with a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Northern Michigan Antique-Flywheelers Club's new food service building at noon on Thursday. The building is the culmination of several years of volunteer work, grant funding and donations amid pandemic-related delays.

"We are so pleased to have finally reached this point and want to thank the Charlevoix County Community Foundation and the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation for the grant monies that were used to purchase the refrigerators and freezers for this building," said club president Bob DeVol.

"This is a beautiful new facility that will help us serve our visitors for many years to come and we hope that many club and community members will be able to join us for the ribbon cutting," he said.

There is no defined schedule for the upcoming event. However, gates open each day at 7 a.m. alongside an "all-u-can-eat breakfast." Opening ceremonies being at 9 a.m. and the "parade of power" is each day at 2 p.m.

New this year, the show has also acquired some hand-hewn pioneer logs from a home in Posen. A number of show volunteers will take these logs and will be rebuilding the home through the duration of the show.

"We have things for all ages," Matthew said.

"We have over 100 flea market vendors, lots of craft vendors, all sorts of demonstrations, a basket factory, shingle mill. The list goes on and on," she said.

Admission to the 35th Northern Michigan Antique-Flywheelers Annual Tractor, Engine and Craft Show is $7 per day for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Camping is also available.

More information about the upcoming event, its offerings and camping can be found on its website at www.walloonlakeflywheelers.com.

