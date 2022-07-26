Columbia County property taxes may be going up

Columbia County, Ga (WJBF)- Columbia County property owners are looking at a possible tax increase.

It would come from a proposed millage rate that would require an increase in property taxes.

Each year this rate is set based on funding needs and property values which have been going up. Each county, city and school district sets their millage rate and property owners pay that combined amount in taxes each year.

Tonight, the school board is discussing the rate that would increase property taxes by 11.60%. That means on a $225,000 home, the increase would be about $170 a year.

“The Columbia County School District continues to grow at a pretty rapid pace and we need to meet those needs of a growing district. Whether it be hiring more staff, more teachers, or it be the building needs that the district has, in order to give our students the best educational experience possible,” explained Alex Casado, the CCBOE Chief Financial Officer.

If a vote is made to keep the the millage rate the same at 7.620 mills, then that would still be an 11.6% increase in taxes.

The city of Grovetown will also hold a public hearing regarding its millage rate on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grovetown City Hall on Old Wrightsboro Road.

Tuesday’s public School Board meeting starts at the 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building on Hereford Farm Road.

Monday night, Harlem City Council voted to keep its millage rate the same at 9.35 mills. This means there will be a property tax increase of 10.83%, or $82.26 on a home with a market value of $225,000.

