Element Nutritional Sciences Launches Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™ for Institutional Market

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has completed commercialization for its Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™ formulation. The 15-gram drink mix is backed by two U.S. patents and is clinically proven to speed recovery after surgery as well as prevent muscle loss during bed rest.

Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™ is to be launched into the medical practitioner market in partnership with Dr. James LaValle. On May 25, 2022, Element announced a two-year agreement with Dr. LaValle to promote its products in television and digital campaigns. Commercial production for Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™ is expected to begin in the near term.

The market for nutritional supplements through the medical practitioner market is estimated to be over $4 billion 1. Growth in this market is being driven by increasing demand from patients for non-pharmaceutical products. Recovery after hip and knee replacements are expected to be a significant target market for Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™. This formulation is patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and clinically proven to improve recovery from hip surgery by 800% and prevent muscle loss during bed rest. In the United States, there are currently over 1 million hip and knee replacements performed annually 2.

Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We believe there is a significant opportunity to bring Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™ into the institutional market where incumbent products lack our clinical evidence and proven efficacy. We believe faster recovery from injury and surgery can contribute to a decrease in health care costs and get people back to work and normal life faster. Thus far, Dr. LaValle has been instrumental into making introductions that will bring Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™ across the Unites States with medical practitioners and athletic organizations, with the goal of helping millions recover faster from surgery and injuries to live happier and healthier lives.”

About Dr. James LaValle

Dr. LaValle is a clinical pharmacist and board-certified clinical nutritionist with over 35 years experience in practising wellness, prevention and disease state management. Dr. LaValle is the author of 19 books and over 200 articles, he has made over 1,000 media appearances, he has consulted for organization such as Proctor & Gamble and Bayer, and worked with athletes from teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, New England Patriots and Houston Astros. He was appointed to the Inaugural Dietary Supplement Information Bureau Board and was previously a Faculty of the Year award winner from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. More information on Dr. LaValle can be found here.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate ™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

More information about JAKTRX™ and Promino™ can be found at: www.jaktrx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the timing and potential market size for Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

