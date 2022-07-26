ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nearly 100 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Mississippi, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yuba_0gt4BoBk00
DRUG BUST (MHP)

MISSISSIPPI — Law enforcement in Mississippi seized nearly 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol New Albany, the interdiction team seized the drugs as they were being transported on I-22 Sunday night.

The drugs are now off the streets, MHP said.

Officials released photos of the drugs through Twitter.

No information was released on any related arrests or charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 39

David Thriller
5d ago

Booooo, they have nothinv better to do? Its becoming legal in most of the world. Mississipi always the last to get it.

Reply
18
Anna
4d ago

Only bc it's not taxed and they want their money. I feel like they should put their effort into something that actually is harmful.

Reply
5
Donald Allen
4d ago

🤔So if the Federal Government decides to end the prohibition of Marijuana like they did Alcohol that would mean Marijuana will be back on the streets and law enforcement won't have to hide their face from embarrassment 🤣😂🇺🇸

Reply(2)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drugs#Law Enforcement#Mhp#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
109K+
Followers
116K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy