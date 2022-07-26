Nearly 100 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Mississippi, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — Law enforcement in Mississippi seized nearly 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol New Albany, the interdiction team seized the drugs as they were being transported on I-22 Sunday night.
The drugs are now off the streets, MHP said.
Officials released photos of the drugs through Twitter.
No information was released on any related arrests or charges.
