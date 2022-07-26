Madison trustees OK overtime pay for road work

The Madison Township trustees are going to try to play catch up with road maintenance work this summer. Trustees voted at a brief special meeting Saturday morning to approve eight hours of overtime per week for each of the next six weeks for all three of the township’s road department employees, effective immediately.

Trustees say the overtime is needed because the road department is behind in doing some of its regular summer work and the board is receiving more concerns from residents about potholes. According to activity reports presented at recent trustees meeting, the road department also has been involved in cleanup following several major storms this summer.

“Kokosing (Construction) is coming in the first of the month and starting our roads (resurfacing) and a few of them aren’t quite ready yet,” said Trustee Jim Houser.

Preparation work, which includes filling any potholes, is done by the township road department before the paving company does its contracted work.

Trustee Tom Craft said he talked with the department group leader and the employees do not have a problem with working the extra time. The Madison Township road department works four, 10-hour days between June 1 and Sept. 1.

“Basically there are six Fridays left so they’re going to work eight hours on Fridays for the next six Fridays. That will give them 48 hours per week times three to get more work done,” Craft said. “That’s all we’re trying to do — just be more proactive before school starts and everything else.”

Craft said trustees are trying overtime instead of going to a temporary service company because there have been problems in the past with the work ethic of temporary employees. He also said that one company he talked with was concerned about liability with their employees driving township vehicles and wanted the township insurance to cover them.

Trustees did not say how much the extra overtime for road department employees will cost.

They have been discussing the possibility of asking voters to approve a levy to help with township finances and get the township out of a 12-year-old state fiscal caution designation. One option is a general operating levy that could be used for any township expense. Another is a road department levy that could be used to buy needed new equipment, pave more roads or hire more employees.