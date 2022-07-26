ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland families report $286,000 in food stamps and cash stolen by thieves

By Mallory Sofastaii
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrQkp_0gt4BBxX00

BALTIMORE — Money intended to help families is being stolen by thieves.

In the last six months, Maryland families have lost an estimated $286,000 in food stamps and cash assistance benefits, more than triple the amount stolen in all of 2021.

While California and D.C. are using state and local funds to replace stolen benefits, Maryland is not.

Despite a $3.6 billion state surplus, the Maryland Department of Human Services has said there are no state funds appropriated to reimburse victims of this or other types of fraud.

For victims, this has meant not paying rent for a month, relying on food banks, and hoping it doesn’t happen again.

Paris Respass is determined to beat thieves to her benefits. At the beginning of this month, the night her Temporary Cash Assistance was deposited onto her card, she was at the ATM.

“It’s 12 o’clock, I’m going to see if I can get my money off. Hopefully everything is good,” said Respass.

Respass documented her recent trip on her phone.

“Alright, I’m at the second ATM, I had to go to a different one. Apparently, it had a $200 limit,” Respass said.

She doesn't feel safe walking around with a full wallet late at night, but she's taking a chance because she knows what can happen if she waits until morning.

“When I woke up about 6, 7 o’clock in the morning, they said that my check was gone. I called back and it said all of it was taken out at an ATM on 725 Eden Street,” Respass told WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

Last month, thieves took $500 from Respass's account at the same ATM where $5,000 was stolen from other victims.

“About 1:36 in the morning, an ATM withdrawal of $1,000 was taken off my card from my TCA,” said Kristian Herbert, who uses her benefits to pay rent and care for her three kids and younger sister.

“Why are they not reimbursing a program that is meant for children to not go hungry?” asked Herbert.

Between January 1 and June 2022, DHS received nearly 400 reports of stolen SNAP and TCA benefits. In 2021, the agency received 137 stolen benefit reports.

In April, DHS issued a fraud alert advising customers to change their pins.

“I have changed my card, I have changed my pin, they have not given us anything to let us know that our funds will be safe and secure,” said Herbert.

The Department believes thieves are cloning and replicating cards, but it’s unclear how they're obtaining PIN numbers to withdraw cash at ATMs.

“How are they able to get our personal information and duplicate cards? I had my card in my possession, like how were they even able to do that? [They] have my social, change my pin, how were they able to do that?” asked Herbert.

And Conduent, the vendor awarded a $30 million contract by the state to issue these benefits, hasn’t yet provided customers with enhanced security features.

“I feel like we’re being treated way differently. It should be the same setup as if you had a regular bank card and there shouldn’t be no difference. The fact that we have to wait and wait and wait is not right,” said Respass.

Respass and Herbert don't trust that their money is protected, so they plan to be in line at the ATM, ready to withdraw as soon as the cash hits their account.

“I don't want to be evicted because somebody else is stealing money from me,” said Respass.

“Every third of the month, 12 o’clock, [my husband] will be down there. I’m not going because it’s Baltimore City, but he will be. He will be at that ATM at 12 o’clock until they come up with something. I don’t know what else to do,” said Herbert.

Conduent and DHS Secretary Lourdes Padilla declined WMAR-2 News’ interview requests.

In an email, Mike Ricci, Governor Hogan’s Director of Communications, wrote:

“We're familiar with your reporting and the issue, and we continue to discuss it with both the department and the federal administration. Will definitely keep you posted on any developments.”

State senators have also sought answers from DHS.

DHS acknowledged receiving Senator Cory McCray's (D, Baltimore City) June 8th letter to Secretary Padilla, but never responded. And DHS didn’t fully answer Senator Katie Fry Hester’s questions.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger has also said he's interested in drafting federal legislation to address this problem.

Comments / 22

Natalie Tyson
5d ago

The workers doing all the stealing they've been stealing from disabled families and families in need for years it's nothing new they need to fire and hire ppl who have a heart and want to be of help true help it's heartbreaking 💔

Reply
8
Natasha Jackson
5d ago

Ppl kill me with the "oh get a job" talk like you haven't seen what's going one here 🙄 ppl work 40 hrs a week and still qualify for benefits ppl 🙄 I know ppl like this make anywhere for 16 to 18 an hr and still qualify

Reply(2)
3
dee
5d ago

Well if she can go to different atm at midnight Walmart n Amazon are hiring night workers!

Reply(3)
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Cash Assistance#Food Banks#Fraud#Atm#Wmar 2 News Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food Bank
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy