Morningside, MD

National Night Out, a good time to meet neighbors and police and eat free food

By Mary McHale 301-735-3451
The Enquirer-Gazette
 5 days ago

National Night Out (NNO) in Morningside will be back in full swing on August 2, with free food, drinks, games, music, give-a-ways, police demos and more.

NNO was first held back in about 1981 to help neighborhoods across the country form relationships with the police. Morningside may have been there right from the start. Skyline held a great Night Out for years — then Skyline School shut down and we lost our space.

ABOUT

The Enquirer-Gazette is a weekly newspaper, serving Prince George's County, Maryland.

 https://www.somdnews.com/enquirer_gazette/

