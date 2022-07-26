Richmond hospital offering new program for pregnant women with substance use challenges

A Richmond program offering intervention and support for pregnant women with substance abuse issues is growing. The Hope program, provided by Baptist Health Richmond behavioral health, began with one participant in April. Coordinator Kelsey Craft said the group sessions have grown to five to six with room for more women. She noted it’s important to facilitate a non-judgmental atmosphere.“We just want these women to know, you know, we’re here for you. We want to help you any way we can to create a safe environment for baby to go home to, so they can live a fulfilled life as a family,” said Craft.The Hope program services include prenatal, pregnancy, and postpartum support, a targeted case manager, medication-assisted treatment, and group and individual therapy.One area of emphasis is group therapy. Craft said two participants now have babies. She added one has returned to the group sessions.“And they can see, hey, she’s put in the work, she’s been coming to group, she’s doing great and as a result, she got to take a healthy baby home with her. It’s just really great seeing it come full circle,” said Craft.Craft said the vast majority of Hope Program participants are dealing with Opioid-related addictions. In addition to newborns facing the trauma of withdrawal, Craft said this type of drug use can contribute to developmental issues as well.