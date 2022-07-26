Ask a trooper - Different types of air bags in a vehicle?

Question: I really liked your recent article about the dangers of putting your feet up on the dash while driving and air bags. With the way vehicles are changing, can you talk about the other air bags, like side curtains and such? Thank you.

Answer: Thank you for the email and I am happy to talk about this. First of all, let me say air bags are designed to work with seat belts to keep vehicle occupants in a safe position during a crash — air bags are not effective when the motorist is not belted.

You are right with all the changes in vehicle technology. Motor Vehicles are federally required to be equipped with “Supplemental Restraint Systems” (SRS.) Not all of the safety features described in this article are standard equipment, some may be optional depending on the vehicle.

Air Bag System Components

•Driver and Front Passenger Air Bags

o Supplemental Side Air Bags

oSupplemental Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags (SABs)

•Supplemental Side Air Bag Inflatable Curtains (SABICs)

•Supplemental Knee Air Bags

•Knee Impact Bolsters

All of these features and advancements in technology are incredible. But again, if people are not belted and seated properly these components could injure occupants. Children are at an even greater risk or injury from a deploying air bag. To keep yourself and others safe make sure you:

•Keep items away from any area where these systems can deploy.

•Always buckle up — and insist passengers are belted, too.

•Wear lap belts low and snug across the hips; shoulder straps should never be tucked under an arm or behind the back — not only is this unsafe, it is illegal.

•Children under age 13 should always ride in the back seat.

•In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).