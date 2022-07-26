Is our justice system going to let Donald Trump walk away free just like OJ Simpson?

We’ve seen this TV show before

The Jan. 6 House committee is an enigma. Is this a trial? What is its purpose? It’s like presenting all the evidence that O.J. Simpson murdered his wife while Simpson prances around free as a non-jailed bird. We know he did it, but we’re going to ignore it.

Donald Trump is blatantly thumbing his nose at our justice system. The wealthy have bought the system, and Trump is absolute proof of it.

- Gary B. Hicks, Forest Hill

Ron DeSantis has my vote in 2024

It is time for Donald Trump to step aside and let some young blood win the Republican nomination in 2024. His oversize ego and bombastic personality do not make for a winning ticket. This was proved with his loss to President Joe Biden. Many Republican friends have told me that their votes for Biden were votes against Trump.

We need a Republican nominee to be a two-term president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had good policies for his state. He has a pleasing personality, and without question, he can bring competency and restore respect and dignity to the Oval Office.

- Angela Benvenuto, Arlington

Pence is the one loyal to the US

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney had a strong message for those who still support Donald Trump in her closing statement of last Thursday’s public hearing of the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021: He “is preying on their patriotism.” Cheney called it “the worst part” of Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s actions that day present a darker warning.

Do any of his followers think they can be more loyal to the former president than his faithful vice president was? Yet, after hearing the mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” Trump further inflamed the crowd with a tweet questioning Pence’s courage. Once Pence refused to overturn the election results, he became expendable to Trump.

Cheney presented a crucial question to Trump’s people: Are they still willing to die for a man who has no allegiance to anything or anyone but himself?

- Barbara Chiarello, Austin

Candidates, talk climate

I applaud the Star-Telegram editorial’s strong stance on climate change’s connection to our ongoing heat waves and its call for coordinated adaptation strategies from heat-savvy Phoenix, Arizona. (July 24, 4C, “Texas must prep for more brutal hot summers”) Preparing for the weather is certainly a step in the right direction. However, Dallas-Fort Worth needs stronger action to address warming at the source by reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and supporting the decarbonization of our economy.

With everyone talking about the heat and no serious plan in place to deal with the cause, I think readers would be interested in reporting from the Star-Telegram about the climate positions of the candidates running in the upcoming midterms.

- Samantha H. Liao, Dallas

Power grid not Greg Abbott’s fault

The governor of Texas has no say in adding power to the grid, as a July 19 letter writer seemed to suggest. (9A) If you want to blame someone, put it on the federal government. It will not prioritize financially or verbally anything but green energy.

Think of all the new homes being built and all the people moving to Texas, and yet not enough power plants are being built. All green energy is a great supplement, but this country can’t run on green energy alone using current technology. So put blame where it belongs: on the shoulders of this administration.

- Lester Milligan, Granbury