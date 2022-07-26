Asian Stocks Follow Wall Street Ahead of Likely US Rate Hike

www.usnews.com
Neto Y.
6d ago
The demented old man and the hackling VP still somehow think their doing a great job of running America. What a train wreck !!!😡
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
AOL Corp
Grim news from Walmart send markets lower
Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower Tuesday on Wall Street after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers’ spending power. The sell-off comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate policy statement Wednesday, when economists expect the central bank to announce another sharp rate hike as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.
Motley Fool
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
money.com
Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge
Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS・
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Business Insider
The US's best stealth jets are pretty easy to spot on radar, but that doesn't make it any easier to stop them
Stealth fighters are often touted as "invisible on radar" but are actually not invisible at all. Lower-frequency radar arrays are often capable of spotting stealth fighters in the air. Because those radars have larger wavelengths, they can't provide enough data to lock onto a target. Stealth fighters like America's F-35...
The most expensive coin in the world is a single U.S. coin minted in 1933
1933 Double Eagle CoinCredit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History; Public Domain image. The most expensive coin in the world is the 1933 Double Eagle.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia
The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
