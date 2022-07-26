ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Stocks Follow Wall Street Ahead of Likely US Rate Hike

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago
Neto Y.
6d ago

The demented old man and the hackling VP still somehow think their doing a great job of running America. What a train wreck !!!😡

rigzone.com

Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record

OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Grim news from Walmart send markets lower

Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower Tuesday on Wall Street after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers’ spending power. The sell-off comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate policy statement Wednesday, when economists expect the central bank to announce another sharp rate hike as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Asian Stocks#Wall Street#The Federal Reserve#American#Fed#Pictet Wealth Management#The Hang Seng#S P Asx 200#Southeast Asian
Motley Fool

Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street

U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY

