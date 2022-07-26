Asian Stocks Follow Wall Street Ahead of Likely US Rate Hike

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).

ECONOMY ・ 27 DAYS AGO