ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Stray: All memory locations

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iCQe_0gt46KTI00

Once you’ve gotten through all of the music sheets, energy drinks, notebooks, and more that you can collect in the world of Stray, the memories will be the final thing you need to seek out. Unless you want all the badges too, of course.

Memories in Stray belong to B-12, your robot companion. His memory of the old world can be jogged for some enlightening tidbits by locating items and images that remind him of things. Sounds vague, but all of these memories are highlighted with bits floating lights around them.

If you want to learn everything you can about Stray’s world, you’ll need every memory in the game. In this guide we list all optional memories so you can discover everything.

Stray: Slums memories

The Slums is the first large area in Stray, and has seven optional memories to find.

The first is in Momo’s apartment, on the poster next to his bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niZ7m_0gt46KTI00

The second is next to a vending machine from our energy drinks guide, down the street from the laundromat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDEwK_0gt46KTI00

When facing Morusque the musician, move left slightly, and climb the bins to find the memory up above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHCja_0gt46KTI00

In the Dufer Bar, head upstairs to find a bowl of food on a table. Yep, that’s a memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzRlO_0gt46KTI00

Once you’ve made your way inside Elliot’s apartment – that’s the guy that’ll fix the Tracker in exchange for a Poncho, and translate the mysterious password – you’ll find a plant upstairs which houses a memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DV3tj_0gt46KTI00

On a rooftop up above the Guardian robot, it can easily be reached by heading right when leaving Clementine’s apartment from the notebook quest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0O7U_0gt46KTI00

Purchased from Azooz the merchant, right of the Guardian robot, for three energy drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoZXp_0gt46KTI00

Stray: Rooftops memories

Only two memories are hidden in the Rooftops area when moving towards the radio tower.

The first is located on a neon sign, which is almost impossible to miss when moving through the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKzuJ_0gt46KTI00

The second is in the radio tower building, in the same room as the Zurks that are trapped behind the gate you must open to wheel out a barrel. When exiting that gate, you’ll find the memory on your left, in the darkest part of the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FknM_0gt46KTI00

Stray: Dead End memories

Three more memories to be found in Dead End.

First you’ll find a memory to your left, immediately after leaving Seamus, on a garage door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghvK9_0gt46KTI00

After the “mine cart” section that sees your kitty rolling down a tunnel, go straight ahead towards a chain link fence instead of following the path left. You’ll find a gap in the fence, and a memory behind it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhfAn_0gt46KTI00

Located on the mannequin inside Doc’s apartment when you find him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKwUN_0gt46KTI00

Stray: Sewers memories

Just two more memories to be found in The Sewers.

After leaving Momo, you’ll find a passage filled with Zurk eggs on your left. Once you find it, clear it out, and jump into the pipe to be led to the memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVKiR_0gt46KTI00

After you make your way through the room filled with eyes and find the narrow passageway filled with pipes, head to your left to find a jump path that leads to a chamber with a memory in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38e3c6_0gt46KTI00

Stray: Antvillage memories

Only one memory resides in Antvillage.

This is on the lower level of Antvillage, not far from the mahjong playing robots, on the wall next to a robot watching TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfiaM_0gt46KTI00

Stray: Midtown memories

The second and last large exploration section of Stray, Midtown. There are another six memories hidden here.

This one is found immediately after exiting the Metro Tunnel. Check the shack to your right with a robot sitting inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APjfo_0gt46KTI00

In the barbershop – entered through an open window near the main square with the hologram – climb the ladder and enter the hole in the ceiling to find the memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFOhk_0gt46KTI00

Inside Mattbee’s cafe next to the Factory’s entry for vehicles. Climb onto the top of the dividing wall inside, and then into the ceiling for another memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKJ1O_0gt46KTI00

Near the street-sweeping robot with the traffic cone on his head, jump onto the green bin, onto the blue shade sail, and then onto the orange air con units behind you. Follow the jump path up to the memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZRiP_0gt46KTI00

After visiting the Factory following the Worker Jacket and Hat quest, you’ll find the Sentinel guard station near the main square hologram is open. There’s a memory on the wall inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LERSV_0gt46KTI00

After visiting the shut down residential area, go back to the street sweeping robot and climb up the bin and onto the blue shade again, but this time follow the path around and jump onto the pipe so you can essentially cross the street. There’s a robot hanging out of a window here who will let you into the nightclub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTPb4_0gt46KTI00

Once inside, jump behind the bar and use the elevator to reach the cellar, where you’ll find the final memory of the area for B-12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aZAn_0gt46KTI00

Stray: Jail memories

The Jail only has one memory for you to find.

After you’ve saved B-12, there’s a section where you lock a Sentinel into a cell by luring it in to help Clementine pass. Once Clementine opens the gate, you’ll find the final memory on the right between the two gates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfSIC_0gt46KTI00

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Robot#Video Game#Morusque#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy