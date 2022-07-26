Stray: All memory locations

Once you’ve gotten through all of the music sheets, energy drinks, notebooks, and more that you can collect in the world of Stray, the memories will be the final thing you need to seek out. Unless you want all the badges too, of course.

Memories in Stray belong to B-12, your robot companion. His memory of the old world can be jogged for some enlightening tidbits by locating items and images that remind him of things. Sounds vague, but all of these memories are highlighted with bits floating lights around them.

If you want to learn everything you can about Stray’s world, you’ll need every memory in the game. In this guide we list all optional memories so you can discover everything.

Stray: Slums memories

The Slums is the first large area in Stray, and has seven optional memories to find.

The first is in Momo’s apartment, on the poster next to his bed.

The second is next to a vending machine from our energy drinks guide, down the street from the laundromat.

When facing Morusque the musician, move left slightly, and climb the bins to find the memory up above.

In the Dufer Bar, head upstairs to find a bowl of food on a table. Yep, that’s a memory.

Once you’ve made your way inside Elliot’s apartment – that’s the guy that’ll fix the Tracker in exchange for a Poncho, and translate the mysterious password – you’ll find a plant upstairs which houses a memory.

On a rooftop up above the Guardian robot, it can easily be reached by heading right when leaving Clementine’s apartment from the notebook quest.

Purchased from Azooz the merchant, right of the Guardian robot, for three energy drinks.

Stray: Rooftops memories

Only two memories are hidden in the Rooftops area when moving towards the radio tower.

The first is located on a neon sign, which is almost impossible to miss when moving through the stage.

The second is in the radio tower building, in the same room as the Zurks that are trapped behind the gate you must open to wheel out a barrel. When exiting that gate, you’ll find the memory on your left, in the darkest part of the room.

Stray: Dead End memories

Three more memories to be found in Dead End.

First you’ll find a memory to your left, immediately after leaving Seamus, on a garage door.

After the “mine cart” section that sees your kitty rolling down a tunnel, go straight ahead towards a chain link fence instead of following the path left. You’ll find a gap in the fence, and a memory behind it.

Located on the mannequin inside Doc’s apartment when you find him.

Stray: Sewers memories

Just two more memories to be found in The Sewers.

After leaving Momo, you’ll find a passage filled with Zurk eggs on your left. Once you find it, clear it out, and jump into the pipe to be led to the memory.

After you make your way through the room filled with eyes and find the narrow passageway filled with pipes, head to your left to find a jump path that leads to a chamber with a memory in it.

Stray: Antvillage memories

Only one memory resides in Antvillage.

This is on the lower level of Antvillage, not far from the mahjong playing robots, on the wall next to a robot watching TV.

Stray: Midtown memories

The second and last large exploration section of Stray, Midtown. There are another six memories hidden here.

This one is found immediately after exiting the Metro Tunnel. Check the shack to your right with a robot sitting inside.

In the barbershop – entered through an open window near the main square with the hologram – climb the ladder and enter the hole in the ceiling to find the memory.

Inside Mattbee’s cafe next to the Factory’s entry for vehicles. Climb onto the top of the dividing wall inside, and then into the ceiling for another memory.

Near the street-sweeping robot with the traffic cone on his head, jump onto the green bin, onto the blue shade sail, and then onto the orange air con units behind you. Follow the jump path up to the memory.

After visiting the Factory following the Worker Jacket and Hat quest, you’ll find the Sentinel guard station near the main square hologram is open. There’s a memory on the wall inside.

After visiting the shut down residential area, go back to the street sweeping robot and climb up the bin and onto the blue shade again, but this time follow the path around and jump onto the pipe so you can essentially cross the street. There’s a robot hanging out of a window here who will let you into the nightclub.

Once inside, jump behind the bar and use the elevator to reach the cellar, where you’ll find the final memory of the area for B-12.

Stray: Jail memories

The Jail only has one memory for you to find.

After you’ve saved B-12, there’s a section where you lock a Sentinel into a cell by luring it in to help Clementine pass. Once Clementine opens the gate, you’ll find the final memory on the right between the two gates.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.