How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Herd That

By Schuyler Callihan
 5 days ago
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 1 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 4 Herd That

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Stream: fuboTV, Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

