Spring Lake neighbors transform eyesore into a treasure

SPRING LAKE TWP. — Dale Edgerle and his wife, Cindy, say they loved their new home on Arthur Court when they moved there in 2009. They loved the neighborhood, the location, the neighbors.

But they didn’t love the weed-strewn, overgrown lot next door.

Neither did Wayne Tovey, their neighbor across the street.

Before long the two men, now both in their 90s, were deep in discussion about their mutual eyesore. Tovey loves digging things up. Edgerle loves planting.

Their unique partnership has created a flower garden that’s the star of the Spring Lake Township neighborhood.

Before they started, it looked like a jungle, Edgerle said. “It was ugly,” he recalls. “It was full of briars and brush.”

There were small trees, 2-4 inches in diameter. “We cut those down, and then we had to dig up the roots to start to plant,” Edgerle said. “That took a long time. We kept running into long root systems from the trees.

“The thing I remember the most is watching Wayne hoe,” he added. “It was like a Leonard Bernstein thing, it was so smooth. He did a lot of weeding.”

Tovey nodded and added, “I started slashing briars, and (Edgerle) started planting.”

He planted a lot. The garden covers half an acre.

Cindy Edgerle said her husband was the right person for the task “because his mother had 10 green thumbs, and Dale does, too.”

She added, “Dale would look out and say, ‘Wayne is out there. I have to go out and help him.’”

Before long the two could anticipate each other’s moves, thoughts, likes and dislikes.

“We didn’t talk a lot,” Edgerle said, “but standing over a shovel and a hoe, we decided this could look pretty good.”

Now the “eyesore” is a showpiece, loved and appreciated by not only the neighbors but also by many of those walking or biking by on the trail along the south edge of the flower garden. Edgerle often asks them what they like about the garden, and what changes they’d like to see.

He’d been especially frustrated with a fast-growing plant that crowded out other plants when a woman asked what they were going to do with it. When Edgerle said he didn’t know, the woman asked, “May we have it?”

Edgerle looked over at the plant’s pair and immediately responded, “Both of them?”

And when passersby comment about a beautiful flower they like, Edgerle might say, “You want it?”

Sometimes flowers are gifted to the garden. One woman who walked the trail gave them two named dahlias – the Arthur Godfrey and the Midnight Pleasure. “She was giving away something that was dear to her,” Edgerle said.

There are lilies, dahlias, daisies, veronica, sedum, peonies, myrtle, ajuga, cornflowers – in yellows, oranges, whites, pinks, purples, blues. The garden’s beauty grows as summer goes by.

Over the years the gardening duo has bought plants from local nurseries. Many are perennials “because we’re not going to be here that long,” Edgerle said. Someone at one of the nurseries suggested, “At your age I’d plant them pretty close together.”

Neighbors help supply tools, equipment, payment for landscapers to come and weed.

Larry Poel, one of those neighbors, said it’s taken years for the garden to evolve. “You could look out every day in the summertime and these two guys were out there, day after day after day after day,” he said.

Edgerle and Tovey each have specific plants they’re especially fond of, and a favorite spot in the garden.

“It’s where we can sit down right away,” Edgerle said.