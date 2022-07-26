An offshore wind bill is passed by Mass. legislators

BOSTON (WWLP) – A clean energy and offshore wind bill passed by the Massachusetts House of Representatives Monday, eliminated biomass from renewable energy classification.

As a result, certain state tax incentives won’t be available to biomass plants such as Palmer Paving’s proposed plant.

Representative Ramos defeated the proposed project as a Springfield City Councilor. When he was elected to the House of Representatives, he made this legislation one of his top priorities.

“The goal here was to make it clear that there is a big distinction between ‘renewable energy’ and ‘biomass’”, said lead sponsor Representative Orlando Ramos. “It took over a decade to defeat the proposed plant in Springfield. I wanted to make sure that the taxpayers will not be subsidizing biomass; because I don’t want any other community to go through what we went through here in Springfield.”