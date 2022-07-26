I spent 10 years in the infantry. It did not make me a teacher | Opinion

Speaking as a veteran . . . My time in the infantry (10 years) informed my teaching every single day, but it did not make me a teacher.

In the infantry, the basic ethos is "Embrace the Suck" because whining does nothing to mitigate the conditions you are operating in. You simply “Drive On” and Charley Mike (Continue the Mission) until you secure the objective. But that did not make me a teacher.

As a grunt I learned the true meaning of "I got your six (back).” But, it did not make me a teacher.

As a squad leader I learned to take care of my men. I was the last to eat, the last to fill my canteens, the first one up (if we slept at all) and the last to lay down. My guys would follow me to the Gates of Hell and eagerly breach them if ordered. But that didn't make me a teacher.

I learned that "situation and terrain dictates," but that did not make me a teacher.

I learned that "no plan survives first contact with the enemy," but that did not make me a teacher.

I learned that when it hits the fan and goes completely sideways, you must modify, adapt and overcome, but that did not make me a teacher.

I wanted to serve with the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper but wanting to did not make me a paratrooper.

While graduating from Jump School at Ft. Benning and earning my Jump Wings (by completing five jumps from a military aircraft) qualified me for Airborne Operations, it did not make me a paratrooper.

I was raised up by some tough non-commissioned officers in the trade and craft and made wise in the ways of the division. Only then, after a year or so, was I now a paratrooper.

I always wanted to be a teacher, but that didn't make me a teacher. So, I earned my BA in elementary education and passed all the tests. But I knew I wasn't a teacher, yet.

After I was hired in Jackson County, I was raised up by some hard-nosed veteran teachers who made me wise to the ways of the schoolhouse and fifth graders.

Finally, after earning my degree, teaching for five years in a classroom and working with caring, seasoned, expert mentors, that made me a teacher.

There are zero shortcuts to being successful in anything. Wanting something is grand, but you have to put the work in, period, to get results. I mean I want to have abs, but I also like tacos, soooo . . .

Here's a thought, instead of continually disrespecting the profession and cooking up hare-brained schemes to fix an avoidable teacher shortage, treat educators like the degreed, experienced professionals they are. Value the work they do and pay them a salary equivalent to similar professions.

Dave Galloway retired from his science classroom at the end of the '20 - '21 school year in Jackson County Florida. He lives in Grand Ridge, Florida.

