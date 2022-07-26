Columbus Jazz Orchestra to kick off 2022-23 season in October with Louis Armstrong tribute

Fifty years ago, Richard Nixon was in the midst of a reelection campaign, Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” was the box-office hit of the year — and the Jazz Arts Group began making music in Greater Columbus.

To celebrate being half-a-century old, the Jazz Arts Group — the parent organization to the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, led by Artistic Director Byron Stripling — has a doozy of a season planned for the fall and beyond.

For its 2022-23 season, the group will present five concerts featuring the Columbus Jazz Orchestra in a series in the Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.; an additional four with guest artists in a separate series in the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.; plus other shows and events.

The season comes amid a time of change within the Jazz Arts Group, whose longtime CEO, Press Southworth III, announced in June his departure from the organization. Southworth remains in his current position as his replacement is being sought via a national search.

What follows are particulars for the season to come. For showtimes, tickets and details on other events and concerts, visit www.jazzartsgroup.org.

Columbus Jazz Orchestra concerts

“Louis Armstrong & Friends,” Oct. 13-16, Southern Theatre: Satchmo — as the legendary jazz musician was known — died in 1971, but that won’t stop the orchestra, joined by vocalist Carmen Bradford, from paying tribute to him.

“Home for the Holidays,” Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Southern Theatre: Shadowbox Live CEO Stacie Boord will croon Christmas classics in her first appearance in the orchestra’s annual holiday show.

“Maria Schneider, NEA Jazz Master” Feb. 9-12, Southern Theatre: The Grammy-winning composer will lead a performance with the orchestra that was made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World, Part II,” March 9-12, Southern Theatre: Bassist John Clayton, drummer Jeff Hamilton and pianist Tamir Hendelman will tip their hats to a famous series of Duke Ellington-led concerts, each bearing the moniker “the greatest jazz concert in the world.”

“Ray Charles and the Roots of R&B,” April 20-23, Southern Theatre: Vocalist Ty Taylor will pay tribute to the iconic musician.

Other concerts include: