Coinbase, MicroStrategy And Some Other Big Stocks Dropping On Monday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 35.5% to close at $43.85 amid continued post-IPO volatility.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 17.4% to close at $9.67. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
- Newmont Corporation NEM dropped 13.2% to close at $44.59 after the company said Q2 sales results were down year over year.
- Weber Inc. WEBR declined 12.7% to close at $6.56 after the company reported the departure of its CEO and issued Q3 sales warning.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 10.5% to settle at $1.97.
- Dorman Products, Inc. DORM dropped 9.9% to settle at $105.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR fell 8.9% to close at $21.94. Sierra Wireless is expected to release Q2 results on August 11.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND fell 7.9% to settle at $33.44. Beyond Meat is expected to report Q2 2022 results on Aug. 4.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 7.2% to close at $20.55 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter and lowered sales forecast.
- UiPath Inc. PATH dropped 6.9% to close at $18.08.
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD shares fell 5.9% to settle at $19.09.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dropped 5.7% to settle at $265.86 amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST declined 5.5% to close at $24.60.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 5.3% to close at $67.07 amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating Coinbase Global for listing unregistered securities on its cryptocurrency trading platform.
