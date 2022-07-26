ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase, MicroStrategy And Some Other Big Stocks Dropping On Monday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.

  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 35.5% to close at $43.85 amid continued post-IPO volatility.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 17.4% to close at $9.67. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
  • Newmont Corporation NEM dropped 13.2% to close at $44.59 after the company said Q2 sales results were down year over year.
  • Weber Inc. WEBR declined 12.7% to close at $6.56 after the company reported the departure of its CEO and issued Q3 sales warning.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 10.5% to settle at $1.97.
  • Dorman Products, Inc. DORM dropped 9.9% to settle at $105.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR fell 8.9% to close at $21.94. Sierra Wireless is expected to release Q2 results on August 11.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND fell 7.9% to settle at $33.44. Beyond Meat is expected to report Q2 2022 results on Aug. 4.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 7.2% to close at $20.55 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter and lowered sales forecast.
  • UiPath Inc. PATH dropped 6.9% to close at $18.08.
  • Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD shares fell 5.9% to settle at $19.09.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dropped 5.7% to settle at $265.86 amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST declined 5.5% to close at $24.60.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 5.3% to close at $67.07 amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating Coinbase Global for listing unregistered securities on its cryptocurrency trading platform.

