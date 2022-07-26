Energy bill assistance available to low-income customers in Arkansas

ARKANSAS — Energy customers in Arkansas can get help paying their bill.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) lowers the energy burden for households by helping with home energy bills: heating costs during the winter and cooling costs during the summer for those who qualify, according to the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.

The application process opened July 25.

Arkansas offers the program to make operating air conditioners more affordable, officials said.

The assistance will be available until funds are exhausted, or until Sept. 30, whichever comes first.

To apply for LIHEAP benefits, you must contact the community-based organization that serves the county in which you live.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program.

LIHEAP only assists residential applicants; businesses are not eligible.

