MyInnerGenius President Denise Leaser Named Finalist in Women in AI Leadership Awards by VentureBeat

MyInnerGenius, the award-winning platform that uses data science to match people to the jobs they were born to do, today announced that its president, Denise Leaser, was named a finalist in the Women in AI Leadership Awards presented by VentureBeat in the AI Entrepreneur category.

Leaser is an award-winning executive who has been honored with 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution category, GSV Bootcamp Top 25 Finalist, an “IDC Innovator”, “Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID19” by the CEO World Awards and Women World Awards, “An Innovator to Watch” by JFFLabs and was chosen for the Deloitte Assessment Market Landscape report.

“I am thrilled to have been nominated for the Women in AI Leadership Awards and named a finalist in the AI Entrepreneur category,” said Leaser. “Women in technology are leading the way in AI, and I am honored that VentureBeat has recognized our mission to leverage science and technology to democratize the labor market and open doors for people who have been disenfranchised in the new economy. Today’s workforce expects managers who care, desire meaningful work, flexible work, upward mobility and equitable compensation. With MyInnerGenius, employees are ready to learn, ready to work and ready to lead.”

The AI Entrepreneur awards honor women who have started companies showing great promise in AI. Consideration is given to criteria including business traction, the technology solution and impact in the AI space. Finalists are selected based on their commitment to the industry, their work to increase inclusivity in the field and their positive influence in the community.

Women in AI Leadership Awards was hosted by VentureBeat and presented at the Transform Data and AI Executive Summit, the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision makers, July 19 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

An innovative platform that utilizes assessments based on best practices in learning and training, MyInnerGenius uses algorithms to assess users’ competencies and match them to appropriate careers and/or training that match their natural skills, abilities, and personality.

Used by leading organizations such as IBM, Franklin Apprenticeships, Robert Half and Kaplan, MyInnerGenius assesses students, employees, and jobseekers for pre-training, workforce rebalancing, and career planning to help them discover the perfect career match regardless of education or background.

About MyInnerGenius

Headquartered in Naples, FL, MyInnerGenius is an ed tech innovation which uses science-based tools to help match employees and students to careers which reveal their hidden skills, abilities and potential regardless of background or experience. The company was recently named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution category, GSV Bootcamp Top 25 Finalist, an “IDC Innovator”, “Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID19” by the CEO World Awards and Women World Awards, “An Innovator to Watch” by JFFLabs and was chosen for the Deloitte Assessment Market Landscape report. Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

