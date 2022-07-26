Gov. Justice amends Special Session Call; asks Legislature to clarify and modernize abortion-related laws in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVDN) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, amending his call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session to include an additional item for consideration.

The additional item asks the Legislature “To clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide the citizens of this State more certainty in the application of such laws.”

“From the moment the Supreme Court announced their decision in Dobbs, I said that I would not hesitate to call a Special Session once I heard from our Legislative leaders that they had done their due diligence and were ready to act,” Gov. Justice said. “As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”

The Special Session will commenced at 12:00 p.m. on July 25, 2022.

Gov. Justice called the West Virginia Legislature into Special Session to consider his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by an aggregate of 10%. The Governor’s proposal puts $254 million back in the pockets of West Virginians, and provides immediate relief to combat rampant inflation. The proposal puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the Personal Income Tax entirely, which would drive phenomenal growth to our state for generations to come.

The Governor’s proposed total tax reduction of $254 million is the maximum recommended reduction that can be safely made while remaining in compliance with American Rescue Plan Act guidelines.

