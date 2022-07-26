ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Funding for new firetruck denied at Muskegon Heights City Council meeting

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 5

Jeff H
5d ago

If you need a fire truck to come to your house and there’s not one available, don’t blame the fire department.

Reply
8
hotflash's
5d ago

to me it sounds like that there's embezzlement going on because they should have got a new truck

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Muskegon Heights, MI
Government
City
Muskegon, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy