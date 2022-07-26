IndyCar, NASCAR Cup, Xfinity schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The IndyCar Series , NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series will all compete on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on the same weekend for the second time in 2022. The action will take place on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit on the final weekend of July.

Here's what you should know heading into the weekend:

IndyCar schedule

Race : Gallagher Grand Prix

Format : 85 laps (207.32 miles)

Push-to-pass : 200 seconds of total time, with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation

When : Green flag is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, July 30, 2022

TV : NBC; Leigh Diffey, anchor; James Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell, analysts.

Radio : IndyCar Radio, with Mark Jaynes as anchor; Channel 160 on SiriusXM

2021 race : Will Power earned his fifth IMS road course victory.

NASCAR Xfinity race information

Race : Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Format : 62 laps (151.2 miles); stages of 20, 20 and 22 laps

When : 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, July 30, 2022

TV : NBC; Rick Allen, anchor; Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, analysts.

Radio : Indianapolis Motor Speedway radio network; Channel 90 on SiriusXM

2021 race : Austin Cindric survived a race that featured a lot of attrition and serenaded his crew as he crossed the finish line.

NASCAR race information

Race : Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Format : 82 laps (200 miles); stages of 15, 20 and 47 laps

When : 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 31, 2022

TV : NBC; Rick Allen, anchor; Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, analysts.

Radio : Indianapolis Motor Speedway radio network; Channel 90 on SiriusXM

2021 race : In the first Cup race on the IMS road course, A.J. Allmendinger benefited from Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin tangling in front of him. And all that came after a piece of curbing failed , ruining the day for many drivers.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway schedule

Saturday, July 30

7:30 a.m. : Gates open

8:15-8:45 a.m. : IndyCar warm-up

9:35-10:35 a.m. : NASCAR Cup practice

10:35-11:30 a.m. : NASCAR Cup qualifying

12:30 p.m. : IndyCar race

3:30 p.m. : NASCAR Xfinity race

Sunday, July 31

11 a.m. : Gates open

2:30 p.m. : NASCAR Cup race

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyCar, NASCAR Cup, Xfinity schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway