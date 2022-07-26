KY to give the White House input on upcoming hunger, nutrition and health conference.

It’s been more than a half-century since the last White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. But that will change this September when a second such event is held. Ashley Brauer is vice president for communications with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The Foundation along with the Community Farm Alliance held listening sessions Monday. Brauer said this information could be used to develop future governmental policies.“So it’s important for Kentuckians to step up and say this is how these policies really do affect me and we can provide that perspective to the regional task force and then up to the White House ahead of this September conference,” said Brauer.The break-out sessions covered a variety of issues including food access and affordability, school nutrition, and reducing diet-related diseases.Brauer said another breakout session focused on ag production and consumption.“How do we support better our beginning and disadvantaged farmers as well as regional farms, processing aggregation, and distribution systems. And then, also restaurants, grocery stores, and food trucks. We’re really looking at the supply chain, top to bottom there,” said Brauer.In examining food access and paying for it, Brauer said that discussion includes how to increase the affordability of healthy foods and close the gap between affordability and fair farm income.