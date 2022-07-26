Letter: Visitors thank the kind people of Burlington who helped them after a car accident

This letter is a thank you note to the city of Burlington.

On July 6 my husband and I had stopped in Burlington on a road trip across North Carolina. The morning of the 7th we had a delicious breakfast at Danny’s Café, shopped at delightful Persnickety Books, and set out for Charlotte.

Unfortunately we then had an accident in which our rental car turned over, leaving us hanging upside down by the seat belts with the passenger door jammed. Almost immediately three young men passing by were helping us safely out of the car. We didn’t get their names and barely had time to say thank you before the police and EMTs arrived.

After that the response was incredible. Amazingly we were not hurt and were able to continue our journey because a caring young female police officer helped us gather what belongings we could salvage and drove us to an Enterprise car rental. Then the nice men at Joe’s 66 Service took the wrecked car off the tow truck and helped us dig out the rest of our things.

Finally we stopped at Chick-Fil-A to get a Coke and call our insurance company. Two lovely employees produced alcohol wipes for my husband’s minor scratches and gave us cookies and unlimited Cokes.

We wanted to acknowledge all the wonderful people of Burlington who were so kind to us.

LESLIE ROBERTS

Arlington, Va.