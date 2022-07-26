ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Creston) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Creston.

The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 11:48 p.m. on Sunday, at Highway 25 and 150th Street. Authorities say EMS Air transported 36-year-old Teagan Rae Gordon of Creston and 44-year-old Jessica Diane Lens of Creston from Greater Regional to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

According to the report, Lens was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on 150th Street, ran the stop sign at the intersection, and struck the driver’s side of a 2013 Ford F150 pickup driven by Gordon, traveling northbound on Highway 25. Both pickups ended up in the northeast ditch.

Police say Lens was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Comments / 0

