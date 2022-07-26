2 Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Creston.

The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 11:48 p.m. on Sunday, at Highway 25 and 150th Street. Authorities say EMS Air transported 36-year-old Teagan Rae Gordon of Creston and 44-year-old Jessica Diane Lens of Creston from Greater Regional to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

According to the report, Lens was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on 150th Street, ran the stop sign at the intersection, and struck the driver’s side of a 2013 Ford F150 pickup driven by Gordon, traveling northbound on Highway 25. Both pickups ended up in the northeast ditch.

Police say Lens was driving under the influence of alcohol.