Letters: Kudos to health department for its leadership

Kudos and heartfelt thanks to the St. Joseph County Health Department for its many good deeds in our community. From evaluating the cleanliness of our water to monitoring mosquito transmitted diseases and from septic system evaluation to ensuring food safety, the Health Department works to improve community health and well-being.

In particular, I thank them for for successfully managing and operating the largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Michiana last year.

Local medical care professionals and hundreds of other non-medically oriented people volunteered at the clinic.

The leadership of the County Health Department ran a very smooth and friendly operation. I never witnessed a hiccup. Community members donated over 13,500 hours of their time helping to administer over 70,000 COVID19 vaccinations in Michiana arms.

The clinic was top notch: run by dedicated, caring, individuals with state-of-the-art equipment. It was an honor to be involved in the effort, and it is one of the highlights of my medical career.

The teamwork and cooperation were outstanding. The health department’s commitment to excellence was evident every day.

The County Health Department ran a very successful medical clinic, saving countless lives and our overburdened hospitals from calamity.

From a grateful and indebted community, genuine and sincere thanks to the St. Joseph County Health Department for all your good deeds.

Dr. Alan Engel

Granger

Judgments

I was recently shocked by the recent Supreme Court judgments that make no legal sense. It has appellate jurisdiction but does not accomplish legislation. It has recently judged the New York City law that requires a permit for carrying a gun, a major safety, pro-life law, is not constitutional. It has altered the legitimacy of Roe v. Wade, a 50-year-old and very supported law, especially for women, no longer valid. This has been a pro-life help for many women. Currently it removes the EPA’s ability to enforce the Clean Air Act. From where is all this coming?

It is clear these, and other important, positive and personal choices are at risk. How did this present court arise? Thanks to Mitch McConnell and his regressive conservatives in Congress who constructed this court. Why are these controversial and damaging judgements being made now? What makes sense is that a responsible segment of our government is currently holding Jan. 6 hearings that show clear, damaging evidence that our past president, with the support of many conservative colleagues, attempted to overthrow our government. Is the court attempting to deflect our focus on the hearings? Is the court playing politics? The court is putting our democratic form of government at risk.

Tom Nowak

South Bend

A question

Jackie Walorski has been very vocal that it is the Democrats' and President Biden's fault for high gas prices.Now that the prices are dropping, is she going to praise the same people she blamed? It would only make sense. But then we never see Walorski in the district so that we can ask her that question.

Tim Deranek

South Bend