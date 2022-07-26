Palm Beach Post Editorial Board endorsement: Re-elect Marcia Andrews for District 6 school board

During her 45-year career in public education, Marcia Andrews has been there and done that for students more than any other candidate running in the Aug. 23 nonpartisan election for the Palm Beach County School District.

The Post recommends voters return Andrews to champion students as the District 6 School Board representative, which covers the county’s western and Glades area.

Andrews, 68, who grew up in Palm Beach County and attended district public schools, earned consistently high marks as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and district administrator. Her adult daughter is a veteran district schoolteacher. Her five grandchildren have attended or graduated from district schools.

Before first being elected in 2010 and since, Andrews has been a ubiquitous presence in the district. Her community involvement, including roles on myriad local boards, is legendary.

Ensuring more school police is among her priorities, as is expanding reading and math programs and career academies.

“I do not believe the school district’s curriculum regarding African American history and/or the Holocaust conflict with the Governor’s anti-Woke law,” she says.

Most of her challengers seem eager to rattle that and other cages, in yet another invasion of society’s largely politically motivated culture wars disguised as championing student and parent rights.

Neither real estate agent Jeff Browning, 66, whose main issue is merging district school police with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office; nor Jennifer Showalter, 47, a freelance graphic designer for whom "over sexualization" and political "indoctrination" of students are main concerns; nor Amanda Silvestri, 37, a homemaker who busies herself policing school library books, have experience working in public education, nor have they volunteered on district education committees.

They and Lake Worth High School teacher V. Deanne Ewers, 53, who also is running, have no experience managing multibillion-dollar budgets.

As The Post reported recently, Showalter and Silvestri campaigned at a gun shows, sending students a sickening message that undercuts any pretense of real concern for school safety.

Folks running for school board should do more to educate themselves regarding how a major school district runs. “Start by learning what’s going on,” as Andrews said. “I know public education.”

She has demonstrated that. Given the challenges of the pandemic and school safety, Andrews is best qualified to contribute the broad experience, balanced perspective, and the stability the district governing board needs.