Jeremy Matlow, David Bellamy debate city manager, housing, wealth in forum

Neither candidate for City Commission Seat 3 gave glowing reviews of Tallahassee’s city manager, one saying he had an image problem and the other saying it was time for a change at the top of city government.

In a candidate forum last week hosted by the Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters, incumbent Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and challenger David Bellamy discussed how to address affordable housing needs, homelessness and crime – all linked to what they say is the city's No. 1 issue, poverty.

One of the most hotly contested races of the 2022 cycle, Bellamy and Matlow will face off in a primary that will decide who wins the seat on Aug. 23.

Both men addressed what they see as major issues with City Manager Reese Goad, who Matlow has frequently given low marks in performance reviews. He gave Goad an unsatisfactory rating during the forum and said if the 3-2 voting block on the City Commission shifts, one of his first priorities would be to change city management.

“If you look at it right now he wouldn’t even be city manager if weren’t for two votes by people who have now been indicted,” Matlow said, referencing the federal corruption indictments of former city officials Scott Maddox and Andrew Gillum. “We need a reset at City Hall. We need to look across the country and find the best qualified candidate to lead our city.”

For his part, Bellamy said if Goad’s priorities didn’t align with his, he would seek a change. He gave Goad a C+, saying the city manager had an “image problem he must fix,” and if elected he expected him to treat subordinates with respect.

Bellamy said one of his first priorities would be to raise the standard of living in areas where things such as garbage collection and maintenance are routinely overlooked.

“I'm not running to fire the city manager,” he said, noting how some areas of town have fallen behind during Matlow's term. “If Reese Goad is willing to work with me to change that and change the standard of living in those areas, he is welcome to stay probably. If he’s an obstructionist to this, I’ll be the first to vote for him to leave.”

Homelessness is becoming a more visible issue. Where are we falling short in addressing this complex issue?

Bellamy: “We have not provided enough places for our homeless to live that they find acceptable as far as how they live. I think a lot of times we try to put our standard of living onto them and some of them are not happy with that and choose not to take us up on that and we say 'well, this is it or nothing.' A homeless person costs society about $1,000 a day if you include medical services. Extra police, extra EMS. If you realize that you’re paying as a society $1,000 a day, suddenly it doesn’t sound so expensive to build a place where homeless people can live the good quality of life that they find acceptable. If you don’t do anything, you are not saving money. If you don’t do anything you are spending $1,000 a day.”

Matlow: “Heartbreakingly, I think we're not addressing the homeless population as if they’re people. What wave seen over the last year is raids on encampments, the city of Tallahassee jus got notice of a lawsuit by individuals who are suing the city because their IDs got taken from Lake Ella when it was raided. We’ve seen the attacks on City Walk. We have to act like and acknowledge that the homeless are our neighbors. They live here too. They’re part of our constituency. When we look at the funding needed for rapid rehousing and to actually home everybody, those numbers are actually attainable. We got numbers from people that work in human services that could start around $8 million annually to where we could start housing the chronically homeless, the veterans. Again, we have to put the resources behind the priority.”

What is the first specific action you would propose to address the need for affordable housing beyond what is already being done?

Bellamy: “One of the best things we can do is find a way to provide land for affordable housing and one easy way would be, when we get unsolicited bids for land downtown that the city made doesn’t want, we tell that person, ‘here’s what we want. Bring it back and we’ll trade.’ We need land to use. One of the biggest problems with building is permitting. If the city would permit it themselves so that you have land that is permitted then put in the infrastructure such as the roads and sewer, then you can put out an RFP for builders that are willing to build at a fixed rate of profit. You have the city provide the land, the permitting and the infrastructure and the builder could build a house for $140,000 that’s built to the standards written by the city’s permitting process.”

Matlow: “Hundreds of religious leaders came together and asked the city to establish a local affordable housing trust fund and to fund it. I 100% support that. We have to put our dollars where our priorities are looking at land the city already owns. We own hundreds of acres that we could make available for things like low income housing and affordable housing but we actually have to do it and put our resources there.... Blueprint is a great opportunity to provide land that state statute allows for us to acquire for affordable housing purposes instead of big developer giveaways in Weluanee, instead of Doak Campbell Stadium giveaways. Why are our most flexible dollars not being used to address our No. 1 issue?”

David Bellamy, you have an ad out labeling your opponent “Millionaire Matlow.” Are you a millionaire? Is personal wealth an issue in the campaign?

Bellamy: So much of my wealth is tied up in TOC (Tallahassee Orthopedic Center) that I don’t know what the exact amount is. But yes, I am a millionaire. But I’m not trying to act like just the average person whose fighting because I’m one of them. I think its disingenuous the way he’s tried to portray himself when he is in fact a millionaire. To tell people that you don’t think they need a raise because it’s not the raise you want to give them, but at the same time trying to double your salary when you don’t actually need it, it seems disingenuous. But yes, I’m a millionaire too. I just get a kick out of one millionaire calling another millionaire rich.”

Matlow: “David Bellamy is far wealthier than I am. You can look at the value of our homes. You can conclude a million dollars based on the businesses he stated earlier but I'm a strong champion for raising the pay for the people in the city of Tallahassee. I grew up working in restaurants. I worked 60, 70, 80 hours a week restaurant managing most of my 20s and had nothing to show for it at the end of the day. When I was working those jobs, I can remember getting a throat infection so bad that I had to go to CVS and I got a prescription for an antibiotic and a pain killer and I could only afford to pick up one. I know the struggles of the working class in this city and I am happy to stand behind them.”

Commissioner Matlow, in 2020 you proposed a ballot measure to race city commissioner salaries from $39,588 to make $80,289. Do you still favor that concept?

Mallow: "I think it's up to the citizens of Tallahassee to look into... I did bring this because it would go to the voters to decide. Me, personally, it doesn’t affect me because I have a second job but a lot of commissioners don’t. A lot of people stepping up to run for office right now, the City Commission salary is their only salary. So I think is worthy of a public discussion but commissioners aren’t going to decide. The public will. If the public steps up and advocates for it... No I’m not going to ask for it to be on the ballot."

Bellamy: "The last thing we need is our city commissioners looking at that as their only full-time job. A job that they now cannot do without. When my mother was a mayor, everybody had a job. They were average people who went to work, came to City Hall and made policy and ordinances and supervised the city manager. We have got to get back to that. We need less people that look at City Commission member as their main identity and we certainly don’t need people that become financially dependent on it."

