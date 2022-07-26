Fire rips through popular Coxsackie diner

Fire crews battled a blaze at Chrissy and Tim’s Diner Sunday afternoon, on one of the hottest days of the year. (Photo: Coxsackie Fire Department)

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews battled a blaze at Chrissy and Tim’s Diner Sunday afternoon, on one of the hottest days of the year. Around 4:49 p.m., the Coxsackie Fire Department was sent to the scene after dispatchers got word of the fire.

Smoke was billowing out of the back of the building when crews arrived, officials said. Mutual aid was requested to the scene from six neighboring fire companies, in Greene, Columbia, and Albany Counties.

Crews fought the fire from both inside and outside the building. Ladder trucks sprung into action at the front and rear of the restaurant.

Fire hoses were laid out on Route 385, Route 9W, and the parking lot of the strip mall at 11830 Route 9W. Traffic was detoured around the scene.

The heat and humidity made things tougher for firefighters, made even direr by the heat of the blaze. Fire officials quickly rotated firefighters in and out, and a cooling station was set up at the scene. Central Hudson Gas and Electric cut off power to the business.

The fire was under control at about 5:33 p.m. Firefighters then worked their way through the building, hitting hot spots to make sure it could not reignite.

No other buildings in the strip mall were affected by the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The diner posted online Monday, saying, “we want to thank everyone for the prayers, [and] support for us at this difficult time. Looks like a complete rebuild, we’re still figuring things out.”

The Earlton Hill Country Store took to Facebook Monday morning, in response to the tragedy, and said, “as a fellow small business owner and a family friend we have decided to start a fundraiser to help out Chrissy and Tim’s Diner.” The store will be accepting donations, which will be matched until Monday, August 8.