Family Dollar issues nationwide recall of more than 400 products due to improper storage

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago
[NBC News] — Family Dollar has issued a nationwide recall of at least 400 personal care and drug products, including brand names like Tylenol, DayQuil, Crest toothpaste, and more.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the items were inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10 due to being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

Other recalled products include Colgate toothpaste, Alka Seltzer, Motrin Ibuprofen, and hundreds of others, NBC News reported.

Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall, according to the FDA. Customers who may have bought affected products may return them even without a receipt, the agency said.

