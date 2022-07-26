ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How to help the endangered Monarch butterfly

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 5 days ago

In another sign our climate is headed in the wrong direction, the migratory Monarch butterfly is now endangered, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature .

  • Ohio is part of the butterfly's breeding grounds, which means we can help with conservation.

Why it matters: Endangered is just two categories away from extinction.

  • Populations of one of North America's most recognizable insects have declined 22% to 72% in the last 10 years, depending on measurement method.

Threat level: Human-induced habitat loss through development and pesticides is mostly to blame. Climate change is also a fast-growing threat, disrupting migration patterns and causing destructive weather.

🌱 How to help: Monarch caterpillars grow and feed exclusively on milkweed plants, so plant some seeds in the fall for next year's broods.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I've found it takes little effort for these tall, beautiful plants to grow, adding a pop of color to your garden. It's called a weed for a reason.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Insect#Butterflies#Caterpillars
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Columbus, OH
227
Followers
248
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy