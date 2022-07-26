Venator Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Venator Materials VNTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Venator Materials beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $75.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Venator Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.04 0 0.05 0.05

EPS Actual 0.06 -0.05 0.03 0

Revenue Estimate 623.64M 540.44M 564.64M 548.33M

Revenue Actual 659.00M 535.00M 557.00M 567.00M

To track all earnings releases for Venator Materials visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.