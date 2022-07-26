ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Commuting costs skyrocket

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 5 days ago

Columbus saw one of the country's biggest jumps in average cost of commuting over the past year, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports .

Why it matters: Higher commuting expenses are not just hurting our bank accounts, they're also contributing to the ongoing conflict over returning to the office and, yes, climate change.

🤔 The intrigue: It's also leading to a debate over whether companies should pick up the commuting tab.

By the numbers: The average Columbus worker has a 22-minute trip to the office, according to U.S. Census data .

  • Increased gas and auto insurance prices have raised the cost of commuting by 58% this year, to $2,333.
  • That's an $857 increase from 2021.

Yes, but: At least we're not New York City, where commuters spend over $4,000 annually getting to and from work.

💭 Our thought bubble: Even with gas prices dropping, this might be a good time to consider transportation alternatives like biking or taking the bus to work.

  • Workers would have another cheaper option if our city had a light rail system, but alas.
Data: Overheard on Conference Calls ; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
Columbus, OH
Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#New York City#Commuters#U S Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Columbus, OH
227
Followers
248
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy