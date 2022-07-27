ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: 12-year-old and 16-year-old shot near playground in Longwood

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Police say a 12-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were shot near a playground in the Longwood section of the Bronx Monday night.

They were walking by Stebbins Playground around 11:30 p.m. when they were approached by a dark color SUV, police say. The suspect in the car allegedly asked the victims a question, did not like the answer and yelled at them before shooting.

The 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm and torso, and the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chin. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

