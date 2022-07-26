ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Spirit of the Wings fundraiser

By by Lori Stenvold Mille Lacs Health System
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 5 days ago

Mille Lacs Health System is proud to be hosting the 22nd annual “Spirit of the Wings” Hospice fundraiser event.

This event is a very important fundraiser for the hospice program and also provides a way for local families to honor loved ones they have lost with a beautiful Monarch butterfly release.

The MLHS Hospice program focuses on terminally ill patients and their families.

The team approach to care promotes dignity and quality of life, while addressing the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of both patient and family.

Proceeds from this event will help provide equipment and supplies needed to provide end of life comfort for our clients. Examples are music, aromatherapy, medical supplies, and equipment.

The hospice program allows clients to remain in their homes while nurses, physical/occupational therapists, home health aides, homemaking, massage therapists, doctors, pastors, and volunteers come to them and provide palliative care during their end of life.

The “Spirit of the Wings” event will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., at the Ellen Ruth park in Wahkon. You can purchase a butterfly in honor of a loved one you have lost by contacting the MLHS Homecare and Hospice Dept. at 320-532-2800.

You can also visit www.mlahf.org/butterfly-release to submit names of loved ones and pay online.

The Spirit of the Wings event will have music, a devotion from Pastor Cope, a summary of the program from Rene Wagner, MLHS Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, and finish with a beautiful release of butterflies.

If you are unable to join us, the butterfly representing your loved one will be released for you.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Park
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Mille Lacs Health System#Mlhs Hospice#Hospice Dept#Pastor Cope
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
81
Followers
127
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

Comments / 0

Community Policy