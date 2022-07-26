Spirit of the Wings fundraiser

Mille Lacs Health System is proud to be hosting the 22nd annual “Spirit of the Wings” Hospice fundraiser event.

This event is a very important fundraiser for the hospice program and also provides a way for local families to honor loved ones they have lost with a beautiful Monarch butterfly release.

The MLHS Hospice program focuses on terminally ill patients and their families.

The team approach to care promotes dignity and quality of life, while addressing the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of both patient and family.

Proceeds from this event will help provide equipment and supplies needed to provide end of life comfort for our clients. Examples are music, aromatherapy, medical supplies, and equipment.

The hospice program allows clients to remain in their homes while nurses, physical/occupational therapists, home health aides, homemaking, massage therapists, doctors, pastors, and volunteers come to them and provide palliative care during their end of life.

The “Spirit of the Wings” event will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., at the Ellen Ruth park in Wahkon. You can purchase a butterfly in honor of a loved one you have lost by contacting the MLHS Homecare and Hospice Dept. at 320-532-2800.

You can also visit www.mlahf.org/butterfly-release to submit names of loved ones and pay online.

The Spirit of the Wings event will have music, a devotion from Pastor Cope, a summary of the program from Rene Wagner, MLHS Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, and finish with a beautiful release of butterflies.

If you are unable to join us, the butterfly representing your loved one will be released for you.