FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Jon Husted, then a candidate for Ohio Lt. Governor, speaks at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Government Day,… Read More

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor is visiting the Valley.

Jon Husted will be at the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club in Cortland to celebrate the second amendment.

Some people are being invited to come out and practice shooting.