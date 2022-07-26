Recall Alert: Family Dollar recalls over 400 products

Family Dollar is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 400 products that were improperly stored, then shipped, to retail stores around the country.

The company says the products were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10.

The FDA adds the products were being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

So far, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall. The company has notified the affected stores and has asked them to immediately check their stock and cease the sale of the affected products.

Customers can return the affected products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased, without a receipt.

A list of the recalled products is attached below.