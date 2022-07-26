ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Alert: Family Dollar recalls over 400 products

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Family Dollar is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 400 products that were improperly stored, then shipped, to retail stores around the country.

The company says the products were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10.

The FDA adds the products were being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

So far, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall. The company has notified the affected stores and has asked them to immediately check their stock and cease the sale of the affected products.

Customers can return the affected products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased, without a receipt.

For more information, click here.

A list of the recalled products is attached below.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

