ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown Patrolman calls jail sentence for not wearing mask in court 'unreasonable'

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmj.com

Comments / 42

The Seeker
5d ago

If he knew the rule and still disobeyed it, he deserves the sentence. Cops ought to follow the laws in place at the time. Everyone else has to.

Reply(18)
11
Marilynn Brown
5d ago

If this officer won't follow a simple rule in court, how does he act when he is policing?

Reply(1)
8
michael green
5d ago

I'm So glad to hear that Police Department is accountable and I don't understand what "Religion" and belief system is AGAINST 😷 safety and protecting the PUBLIC (Law Enforcement) , and isn't it Obvious that We have to abide by the Rules !??!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Youngstown Police#Court Of Appeals#The Ohio Patrolman#Benevolent Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy