Youngstown Patrolman calls jail sentence for not wearing mask in court 'unreasonable'

www.wfmj.com
The Seeker
5d ago
If he knew the rule and still disobeyed it, he deserves the sentence. Cops ought to follow the laws in place at the time. Everyone else has to.
Reply(18)
11
Marilynn Brown
5d ago
If this officer won't follow a simple rule in court, how does he act when he is policing?
Reply(1)
8
michael green
5d ago
I'm So glad to hear that Police Department is accountable and I don't understand what "Religion" and belief system is AGAINST 😷 safety and protecting the PUBLIC (Law Enforcement) , and isn't it Obvious that We have to abide by the Rules !??!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel Maven
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Comments / 42