Kansas man injured in weekend motorcycle accident has died.

A school janitor was arrested after police investigated a threat at a high school in southeast Kansas. Caney police officers were called to Caney Valley High School on Tuesday on a report that someone was threatening to shoot school district employees. Officers evacuated the administration building and conducted a search, and they arrested a 50-year-old man identified as a janitor at the school. He was taken in for questioning and then he was booked on two counts of aggravated criminal threat.

CANEY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO