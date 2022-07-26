ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KS

Kansas man injured in weekend motorcycle accident has died.

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—A Kansas man injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Sunday in Montgomery County has died. A...

salinapost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

7-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after struck by car

NEOSHO COUNTY— A Kansas boy was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Wednesday in Neosho County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by Lorene Haynes, 75, Chanute, was southbound on Lincoln Street one block south of 4th Street in Chanute. The car struck 7-year-old...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

7-year-old boy hit by car in Neosho County

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 7-year-old boy has suspected serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chanute on Wednesday, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. According to the crash log, a woman was driving Southbound on Lincoln Street when the boy entered the roadway and the woman struck him with her vehicle.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KVOE

No transports following dump truck rollover in Reading Wednesday

An Emporia man was injured, but not transported, following an accident involving a dump truck in Reading Wednesday morning. The accident was reported at the intersection of Kansas Highway 170 and Franklin Street just before 11:20 am. According to Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early, 23-year-old Casey Wells of Emporia was traveling westbound on K170 in a 1997 Ford dump truck when he left the roadway for unlisted reasons.
READING, KS
kfdi.com

Janitor arrested after incident at southeast Kansas high school

A school janitor was arrested after police investigated a threat at a high school in southeast Kansas. Caney police officers were called to Caney Valley High School on Tuesday on a report that someone was threatening to shoot school district employees. Officers evacuated the administration building and conducted a search, and they arrested a 50-year-old man identified as a janitor at the school. He was taken in for questioning and then he was booked on two counts of aggravated criminal threat.
CANEY, KS
KSNT News

13 year old ‘seriously injured’ when 4-wheeler flips

BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 13-year-old suffered suspected serious injuries when the 4-wheeler they were driving went off the road before overturning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Bronson teen was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City after the 2017 Polaris Razor they were driving southbound on Kansas Highway 3 and the tires […]
BRONSON, KS
Salina Post

KBI: 34-year-old Kansas man found shot in an alley

NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, according to a media release from the agency. Just before 12:30 a.m., a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. When officers responded to...
CHANUTE, KS
WIBW

Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are investigating a boat that capsized in the Kansas River. Lt. Josh McEwan with the Kansas Highway Patrol said crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, to an area of the Kansas River near the Oakland Expressway bridge which appears to have been underwater for quite some time.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

I-70 traffic stop nets nearly 100 pounds of meth in Missouri

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- An unusually large seizure of meth began last week as a simple traffic stop for speeding. A search warrant application filed this week seeking access to the driver’s cell phone indicates a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal stopped a vehicle on I-70 Thursday in Lafayette County, about 45 miles east of Kansas City.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday is Facing Multiple Felonies

(ST JOSEPH) – A St Joseph man arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday is facing multiple felonies. At 3 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Gary L. Helton who is facing felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Road closure on 17th St. to force westbound drivers to detour Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road closure on 17th St. will force westbound drivers through a detour on Wednesday. The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, WPC will close the westbound lane of SW 17th St. at SW Mulvane so it can CCTV survey a sanitary sewer. It said the closure is needed for repair work.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man arrested for elder mistreatment, drug and gun charges

PARSONS, Kan. (KAKE) - State police in Kansas have arrested a 55-year-old man for elder mistreatment and several drug and gun charges. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested Stacy Oliver on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Main Street in Parsons. He was booked for felony theft, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, criminal threat, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
PARSONS, KS
