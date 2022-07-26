Kansas man injured in weekend motorcycle accident has died.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY—A Kansas man injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Sunday in Montgomery County has died. A...salinapost.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY—A Kansas man injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Sunday in Montgomery County has died. A...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1