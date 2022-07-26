ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$50 million lawsuit filed against funeral homes after wrong body placed in casket; nearly buried

The Central Funeral Home of New Jersey and Blackley Funeral Home and Creation Services, Inc. are being sued after a family's deceased mother was left at the funeral home, while another body was dressed in her clothes, casket and transported to the church and cemetery for services.

The lawsuit seeks $50 million for causes of action, including loss of right to interment, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery and breach of contract.

When the family had mentioned the body in the casket didn't look like their mother, they were told it was due to heavy funeral makeup and embalming.

The wrong body was even lowered into the grave before the mistake was discovered.

The family is suing for negligence and emotional distress.

Dennis Quealy
5d ago

50 million dollar mistake, I think NOT! People are so out of control with lawsuits.

