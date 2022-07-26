ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

City, BLP disagree over Harbor Island clean-up funds

By JARED LEATZOW Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago
The city of Grand Haven and the Board of Light & Power are at odds over who should pay what toward the cleanup of Harbor Island. Tribune file photo

Last week, the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (BLP) proposed coming to an intragovernmental agreement with the city of Grand Haven on how to share in the costs of Harbor Island’s remediation.

After abandoning a plan to use the former J.B. Sims site for a gas-burning peaking plant, both PFAS and other hazardous chemicals were discovered on Harbor Island. The BLP had been responsible for the cleanup, but that responsibility has since shifted to the city.

