VOTE: Will the St. Louis Cardinals make the expanded postseason in October?

As the calendar gets ready to turn from July to August, the St. Louis Cardinals are firmly in playoff contention .

With two months left in the campaign, the Cardinals could find their way into Major League Baseball’s postseason tournament either via a Wild Card berth or winning the National League Central title — with both firmly within their reach.

However, with roughly 63 games remaining, there’s plenty of time for the season to go south as well and for the Redbirds to play themselves right out of the playoff picture.

In this regard, the latest Belleville News-Democrat poll wants to know if you think the team will make the playoffs or be watching the postseason from their living room televisions. The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers. People also may submit the same athlete from week to week.

We are planning to post the results later this week after the poll closes.

Thanks for your responses! If you’re having any trouble viewing the poll, try turning off your ad blocker.