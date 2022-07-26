Lee + White announces new food hall restaurants and retailers

Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners have announced six additions to the retail, restaurant and service lineup at Lee + White, the mixed-use development in West End.

The Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, and Pastaholics will accompany Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ and Honeysuckle Gelato in the growing 19-vendor food hall. Beya Salon Studios and Team Rehab will also open locations at the property.

“Lee + White’s growing roster of shops, bars and restaurants, paired with energizing workspaces, highly-sought-after event venues and a convenient location along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail, creates an experience unlike any other destination in the West End,” said Jeff Small, CEO of MDH Partners, in a media release. “By delivering a range of new dining options to the project, as well as practical services that create value for the surrounding community, we are curating a diverse and intentional mix of uses that meet the needs of every guest – whether you stop by while enjoying a visit to the BeltLine or call West End home.”

Here’s more about the new tenants:

The Original Hot Dog Factory , an Atlanta-based restaurant that is growing fast nationally, will serve American favorites such as specialty footlong hot dogs, french fries, onion rings and desserts.

, an Atlanta-based restaurant that is growing fast nationally, will serve American favorites such as specialty footlong hot dogs, french fries, onion rings and desserts. Gekko Hibachi & Sushi , a popular Japanese food truck and physical location in Politan Row at Colony Square, will serve hibachi bowls, sushi bowls and other Japanese dishes including spring rolls and seaweed salad.

, a popular Japanese food truck and physical location in Politan Row at Colony Square, will serve hibachi bowls, sushi bowls and other Japanese dishes including spring rolls and seaweed salad. Mochinut , hugely popular in California and expanding across the U.S., will offer its unique spin on a classic doughnut – combining mochi, a form of Japanese rice cake, and Hawaii-originated, American-style yeast doughnuts. It will also offer Korean rice flour hotdogs and bubble tea drinks.

, hugely popular in California and expanding across the U.S., will offer its unique spin on a classic doughnut – combining mochi, a form of Japanese rice cake, and Hawaii-originated, American-style yeast doughnuts. It will also offer Korean rice flour hotdogs and bubble tea drinks. Formerly a delivery-only ghost kitchen, Pastaholics will feature a build-your-own pasta experience, offering a selection of homemade pastas and sauces with varied mix-ins including burrata, tomatoes, sausage, artichoke hearts and more.

will feature a build-your-own pasta experience, offering a selection of homemade pastas and sauces with varied mix-ins including burrata, tomatoes, sausage, artichoke hearts and more. Beauty company Beya Salon Studios , which has two other Atlanta locations, leases private studio suites and spaces to beauty professionals, including barbers, lash technicians, hair stylists, estheticians, and makeup artists. Beya is currently offering tours of its customized, innovative, state-of-the-art workspaces or classrooms.

, which has two other Atlanta locations, leases private studio suites and spaces to beauty professionals, including barbers, lash technicians, hair stylists, estheticians, and makeup artists. Beya is currently offering tours of its customized, innovative, state-of-the-art workspaces or classrooms. Therapist-owned outpatient physical therapy clinic Team Rehab, which is gaining momentum with locations in Georgia and several other states, will occupy 3,416 square feet at Building 1000. The clinic practices a wide range of physical therapy treatments and specialties including occupational therapy and speech therapy.

In other news, Lee + White’s retail pop-up container village is on track to welcome its first tenants in August. Featuring five brightly painted containers with glass-door storefronts and entries, the container village occupies a prominent position on the property facing White Street next to a paved path providing direct access to the BeltLine.

The container village provides an affordable alternative for small businesses to sell their products while benefitting from bustling activity from neighboring restaurants, breweries, retailers, and office tenants, as well as foot traffic from the Westside Beltline Trail.