Massive swarm of jellyfish surround boat off Israel’s coast

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Swarms of jellyfish have turned up in waters off Israel ’s Mediterranean coast, with the climate crisis being named as one possible reason for the boom.

Footage shared by the country’s nature and parks authority shows aerial footage of the gelatinous creatures surrounding one boat, off the coast of Haifa , a city in the north.

There are worries the jellyfish could clog up the desalination plants used to supplement Isreal’s water supply.

“They cause real damage here. You can definitely say that global warming contributes to these massive swarms,” a spokesperson from the nature and parks authority said.

