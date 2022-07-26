Sporticast: What to Make of NFL+, Packers Financials, WWE Shakeup

Click here to read the full article.

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the NFL ’s formal launch of its first league-owned streaming service.

Depending on how you watch games, the $4.99-per-month service is either a huge deal, or entirely irrelevant. NFL+ will offer fans the opportunity to watch local and primetime regular season games on a tablet or phone, plus access to most live preseason games and audio to all regular season games. Many of these options were available free on the NFL app last year, and before that, part of a pricey partnership between the NFL and Verizon (NYSE: VZ ).

The hosts also talk about takeaways from the latest financial release from the Green Bay Packers . The pseudo-public NFL franchise reported record national revenue, record local revenue, and record profit in 2021. It’s yet another data point on the strength of the NFL’s business.

They also discuss the latest with wrestling and entertainment giant WWE (NYSE: WWE ). Longtime CEO and chairman Vince McMahon resigned Friday amid a board investigation into alleged misconduct and secret payments, but the stock rose Monday after the company released updated financial projected and formally named Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon (Vince’s daughter) as co-CEOs.

The hosts close by talking about a legal battle that could change the way sports teams and colleges think about trademark infringement.

